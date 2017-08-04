IT offices to remain open on Aug.5

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

In order to facilitate manual filing of returns (of aforesaid categories) on 5th August, 2017, being a Saturday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has directed that necessary arrangements be made for receiving Income Tax Returns up to midnight in all Income Tax Offices throughout the country.

In view of the difficulties faced by taxpayers, the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for F.Y. 2016-2017 i.e. Assessment Year A.Y. 2017-2018 was extended to 5th August, 2017(for certain categories of taxpayers).

