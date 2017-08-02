IT raids on resort where Gujarat Cong MLAs staying

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Income Tax today raided the residence of Karnataka Power Minister D.K. Shivakumar and in a private resort Eagleton resort at Bidadi, 30 km from Bengaluru where 43 Congress MLAs have been staying.

Though the Income Tax Department claims the searches on the resort as part of searches on the residence and offices of Shivkumar, the fact that the resort has been raided has raised lot of political hue and cry. The timing of the raid clearly suggests the searches to be vindictive and to terrorise Congress MLAs, allege Congress leaders.

Congress has put up its 43 MLAs in Bengaluru resort to prevent poaching as Rajya Sabha elections for three Gujarat seats are scheduled on August. Senior Congress leader and political advisor Ahmed Patel is Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha while BJP has fielded three candidates.

Going by the traditional practice, BJP fields two candidates while Congress one. However, this time BJP decided to field candidates for all three seats. It is repeating Smriti Irani besides fielding its national president Amit Shah and Congress rebel Balwantsinh Rajput who resigned Congress and joined BJP a day before filing his nomination.

The game started with the switching over of Balwant Rajput who was chief whip of the Gujarat Congress Legislature Party. Six of the 57 MLAs including Rajput have resigned and more than six are said to be on the way out. This has made it a very challenging task for Ahmed Patel.

Talking to newsmen here in Ahmedabad, GPCC chief Bharat Solanki said that despite desperation and vindictiveness Ahmed Patel of Congress was sure to win. He said that though Congress MLAs were in Bengaluru, BJP with all its power, was putting all kind of pressure on the family members of these MLAs to switch camp.

He said that all MLAs will be back here on August 7, Rakshabandhan day.

(For news in Hindi see our Hindi daily Chaupal Chronicle)