Jail for possessing scrapped notes after March 31

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

Two days before the deadline for depositing old currency notes ends the government came out with a new ordinance to impose penalty and punishment for possession of scrapped notes. The punishment includes jail term also.

The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday also approved an ordinance to amend the RBI Act to extinguish the liability of the government and the central bank on the demonetised high-denomination notes to prevent future litigations.

As per the ordniance maximum number of banned currency notes that anyone will be allowed to keep is 10. Those who couldn’t deposit old notes because they were abroad, or in inaccessible areas or are in the military will be allowed to do so at the RBI.

Furnishing wrong information while depositing the old currency between January 1 and March 31 will attract a fine of Rs 50,000 or five times the amount whichever is higher. A magistrate will hear cases involving violation and decide on the punishment.

According to the RBI, more than 13 lakh crores in old notes has already returned to the system as deposits. Of the Rs 15.4 lakh crore worth of currency that was scrapped, about Rs 14 lakh crore has been deposited in banks or exchanged.

People with undeclared money in old notes will have a one-time window to deposit their undeclared money in banned notes and pay 50 per cent in tax and penalty.

The Ordinance will have to sent to the President and after his assent will come into force. The Ordinance, which will have to be converted into a proper legislation by passing of a law by Parliament within six months, makes possession, transfer or receiving an amount of over Rs 10,000 in the now-demonetised 500 and 1,000-rupee notes a punishable offence.

