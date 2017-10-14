Jain muni accused of rape arrested in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Surat

The police today arrested a Jain muni on rape charges levied against him by a 20-year old woman. She had alleged that Muni Shanti Sagar Maharaj of Digamber sect had raped her.

A case was lodged in Athwa police station on Friday. The girl was sent for medical examination and it was confirmed that she was raped. On the basis of medical report police arrested the muni.

The girl, a native of Vadodara had come to seek Muni’s blessings in Chaturmas. The accused took her to a room on the pretext of giving her mantra/ jaap. But she became a victim of the saint’s lust. The girl lodged a complaint with police.

Meanwhile, followers of the muni staged dharna and staged dharna at the police station.

