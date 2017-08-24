Jaitley to be incharge of Gujarat Assembly polls

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been appointed as incharge of Gujarat Assembly polls. BJP chief Amit Shah also gave HRD minister Prakash Javadekar responsibility of Karnataka.

Elections to Gujarat Assembly are due later this year as the Assembly term will end on January 22,2018. Elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in 2018 as the term will end on May 28,2018.

Shah also appointed four other leaders to assist Jaitley. They are NArendrasinh Tomar, Union Urban Development minister, Nirmala Sitharaman Union Commerce and Industries Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh Union Atomic Energy minister and P P Chaudhary Union Information and Technology minister.

