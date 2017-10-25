Janvikalp of ShankarsinhVaghela to contest on borrowed symbol

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Unable to get registered with the Election Commission, Janvikalp, a political outfit floated by former Chief Minister ShankarsinhVaghela, will contest Assembly elections on borrowed symbol, a tractor, of a least known party. Consequently, instead of Janvikalp, the candidates will have a new banner, the name of the new party, All India Hindustan Congress Party.

Vaghela made announcement of the symbol and tie up with All India Hindustan Congress Party foer poll tie up. This has made it clear that for the election purpose there will be no Janvikalp Front which has been vigorously promoted by Vaghela in last one month as an alternative to the ruling BJP and main opposition.

This has raised a technical issue which is bound to affect prospectus of the third front in Gujarat. Not only the symbol, but the candidates winning on the symbol would be subject to the leadership of the party and not Janvikalp. Vaghela had no answer to this crucial point. Interestingly, only last week President and other office bearers of Janvikalp were announced. Now they will be on paper only.

He said that this has been done because the application for registration of Janvikalp was pending and election dates for Gujarat would be announced in couple of hours. He said that if any party with right candidates wanted to join the Janvikalp front would be allowed to contest with its own symbol.

In reply to a question he said that some AAP members were likely to join the front and if this materialized they would contest on AAP symbol. He said that initially there were talks with NCP but now there was no possibility of tie up with NCP. He said no to tie up with SP or BSP.

All India Congress Party was registered with election commission only last year. It has its registered office in Jaipur and Gujarat elections will be its first election, its president BuddhPrakash Sharma said. He said that the party would contest all 182 seats in the elections to be held in December this year.

Vaghela who was Leader of Congress Legislature Party had engineered a coup in Congress during RajyaSabha elections posing serious problem for Congress candidate Ahmed Patel. He alongwith 13 Congress MLAs quit Congress and 12 of them joined BJP. Vaghela floated Janvikalp as third force while his son Mahendrasinh Vaghela is undecided whether to join his father’s outfit or BJP. However, Vaghela has been claiming that his son would not join BJP.

