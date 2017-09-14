Japan slams Pak for Mumbai terror attacks

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Japanese Prime Minister Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attacked Pakistan and said that it should take action against Mumbai terror attacks accused. Ina joint statement with India the two countries promised to strengthen cooperation against terror groups like Al-Qaida, ISIS and Pak based JeM, LeT and others.

India and Japan signed 15 MoUs for association in different fields. “I welcome India’s stand on North Korea. Our partnership is for peace and prosperity. There will be naval cooperation between both countries,” Abe said.

“India and Japan have a partnership in fighting climate change. Our partnership goes beyond the normal strategic collaborations between two countries,” PM Narendra Modi said.

“With the help of India post and Japan post, we are ensuring that Japanese citizens can order food from their country. I urge the Japanese business community to open maximum number of Japanese restaurant chains in India,” Modi said.

“I welcome Shinzo Abe to India, especially Gujarat. I had the honour of visiting Sabarmati Ashram with him yesterday. In 2016-17 Japan has invested $4.7 billion, an 80% increase from previous year. This has made Japan the third largest investor in India,” he added.

The two countries signed 15 MoUs for strategic cooperation in various fields. These include agreements in skill development, advanced science technology, international and sports exchange, disaster risk management. A MoU between METI and Gujarat for Make in India in Mandal Bechraji- Khoraj to develop infrastructure was done.

