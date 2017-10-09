Jay Shah files criminal defamation case against news portal

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Jay Shah, son of BJP President Amit Shah today filed a Rs.100 crore defamation suit against a news website which had published a news that Jay’s business grew exponentially after BJP came to power in 2014.

The case was filed in Ahmedabad in the court of Additional chief metropolitan magistrate SK Gadhvi, who has ordered an inquiry into the allegations. The next hearing will be held on Wednesday.

News portal ‘The Wire’ had published a story titled “Golden touch of Jay Shah” which said that his firm’s turnover rose to Rs. 16,000 crore in just three years. The report has kicked up a political storm though BJP and Jay Shah both have refuted the allegation. Congress and other parties have demanded Amit Shah’s resignation and an inquiry into the matter.

Jay Shah has filed the criminal defamation case against seven people including the report’s author Rohini Singh, and Siddharth Varadarajan and Sidharth Bhatia, both founding editors of the news portal.

