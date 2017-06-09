Jesus a demon in Gujarat’s Hindi textbook

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

In a grave error the class 9th Hindi text book of Gujarat Board has referred Jesus Christ as demon. The chapter on Guru-Shishya sambandh (teacher- disciple relation) Jesus has been referred as “hevaan” (demon). The Christian community has lodged protests and demanded that the text book should be withdrawn.

The community has also demanded a public apology to be published by the Gujarat government.​ In chapter 16 ‘​Bhar​a​tiya sanskriti me guru-shishya sambandh’ on page number 69 ​has a line that says ‘iss sambandh me hev​a​an ​Isa ka ek kathan sada smarniya hai’. ​(In this context one anecdote of ‘demon’ Jesus, is very memorable)​

The Gujarat State Board of School Textbooks officials said ​ that the it was a typographical error. “The word “haiva”, a disciple of Jesus Christ, got misprinted as “haivan”, meaning a demon,” he said. They added that “Aadam Isa” and “Haiva Isa” were the two disciples of Christ and an “n” got printed in the book by mistake.

