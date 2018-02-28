Jha is new DGP of Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Shivanand Jha IPS officer of 1983 batch has been appointed as the Director General of Police. His appointment follows retirement of incharge DGP Pramod Kumar. Jha will be full time police chief.

Jha has served as police commissioner of Ahmedabad and Surat. He was also part of SIT porbing Godhra riots. He also served in intelligence department and is said to be in good books of BJP government. He would be the longest serving DGP as his retirement is more than two years away.

Pramod Kumar had taken charge of the office on December 1 last year following the superannuation of Gujarat’s first woman DGP (in-charge) Geetha Johri. Kumar’s first stint as DGP (in-charge) had followed the sudden demise of the then DGP Amitabh Pathak. Kumar took charge on August 1, 2013 and serviced the office till January 31, 2014.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle