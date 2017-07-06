Jigyasa programme to connect students with scientists

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Jigyasa, a student- scientist connect programme was officially launched in the national capital today. Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has joined hands with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to implement this programme. The focus is on connecting school students and scientists so as to extend student’s classroom learning with that of a very well planned research laboratory based learning.

The “JIGYASA” would inculcate the culture of inquisitiveness on one hand and scientific temper on the other, amongst the school students and their teachers. The Programme is expected to connect 1151 Kendriya Vidyalayas with 38 National Laboratories of CSIR targeting 100,000 students and nearly 1000 teachers annually.

The program will also enable the students and teachers to practically live the theoretical concepts taught in science by visiting CSIR laboratories and by participating in mini-science projects. The model of engagement includes:

Student Residential Programmes;

Scientists as Teachers and Teachers as Scientists;

Lab specific activities / Onsite Experiments;

Visits of Scientists to Schools/Outreach Programmes;

Science and Maths Clubs;

Popular Lecture Series/ demonstration programme at Schools;

Student Apprenticeship Programmes;

Science Exhibitions;

Projects of National Children’s Science Congress;

Teacher Workshops; and

Tinkering Laboratories.

“JIGYASA” is one of the major initiative taken up by CSIR at national level, during its Platinum Jubilee Celebration Year. CSIR is widening and deepening its Scientific Social Responsibility further with the programme.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister for Science & Technology, Dr Harshvardhan said, that the Jigyasa programme was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a new India and “Scientific Social Responsibility (SSR)” of scientific community and institutions. It is a historic day when two ministries are collaborating on the Youth who are the future of the nation. The day also coincides with the birthday of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee who is an inspirational figure and a role model for all Indians.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar said that “to inculcate scientific temper among the students we have to make them aware about the impact of science on the society. Science has played a very important role in changing our lives”. Thanking Dr Harshvardhan and CSIR Javadekar further said that access to these premier institutions is only the beginning. CSIR will also talent hunt among the visiting students for furthering the cause of scientific development. The Minister also informed that he will personally review the status periodically.

CSIR has been contributing for several decades for socio-economic development in the country. It has been through development and deployment of knowledge base focused at Technology and Innovation. CSIR has also been playing a key role in human resource development, in particular training of the young researchers through Ph. D. programmes in diverse fields.

