Jio and Samsung get award for mobile innovation

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (“Jio”) and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (“Samsung”), today announced that they have won the “Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets” from Global Mobile Awards 2017 at Mobile World Congress 2017 for the digital movement that Jio, with support from Samsung, is bringing to India.

Jio and Samsung’s ongoing effort in transforming India into a digitally empowered society by overcoming the country’s digital divide has been recognized on the global stage with this prestigious award. The two organizations have focused on reaching the power of communication and information with free voice and world’s lowest data rates across towns and rural areas through the deployment of the world’s largest Greenfield LTE network in India.

In addition, Jio has focussed on enabling an easy access to digital life with customer-oriented applications and tariffs. Through its invitational offers, millions of Indians were able to embrace a digital lifestyle and helped Jio to rapidly expand its subscriber base to a record 100 million within 170 days of launch.

As the sole vendor for Jio’s LTE radio access network, Samsung worked with Jio at each step of the process from network planning, network expansion, interference analytics to optimization. The LTE solutions provided by Samsung were fully compliant with the 3GPP LTE standards, with their performances already verified and proven in other global markets.

“We are pleased to have won this prestigious award in joint effort with Samsung Electronics, who have been a reliable partner in our pursuit to creating a truly Digital India,” said Jyotindra Thacker, President of Jio. “By continuing to introduce consumer-centric options in our services and much easier access, we hope to bring down India’s digital divide and enable every Indian to benefit from digital life,” he added.

“Today’s achievement signified more than just an award, it is an indicator of the transformation we have brought to India and its people,” said Youngky Kim, President and Head of Network Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung, as Jio’s strategic partner for the realization of Digital India, is pleased to be able to support the process of India taking steps towards becoming a pioneer in the global telecommunications industry.”

To fulfill the key intention of the project, of bringing India together and improving elements that impact the quality of human lives, the project plans to launch many more applications around the fields of education, health, rural, livelihood and agriculture and reach digital empowerment to the remotest corners of India.

