Jio launches “India ka Smartphone”

Reliance Jio on Friday launched its much awaited 4G featured phone taking the telecom market by storm. Terming it as “India ka samrtphone” Chairman of Reliance Mukesh Ambani said that the phone will be able to all Indians for an effective price of Rs. 0

Buyers will have to deposit Rs. 1500 which is refundable after three years on returning the phone. Along with phone Reliance also announced its cable TV device.

The phone was launched at the 40th AGM meet of RIL. On this occasion Mukesh introduced his twin children, Akash and Isha, who presented the phone features that include calls and text messaging on voice command, Internet surfing and cable to connect the device to TV to view content, including videos.

“It is made in India by the young Indian,” Esha Ambani told announcing the launch of the phone. It will make 2G feature phone obsolete. Jiophone comes preloaded with all Jio applications like Jio Cinema, Jio Music etc.

At the AGM meet, Mukesh Ambani said that voice calling will always be free for JioPhone customers.

“JioPhone will make the 2G feature phone obsolete,” Ambani claimed, adding that the company is looking to bring 5 million phones to the market a week. Out of the 78 crore phones in India, Ambani said, 50 crore are feature phones that cannot be used for Internet or data usage.

He said that the phone will be made in India from the last quarter of this year. “JioPhone to be most intelligent, affordable phone in the world — a 4G LTE phone supporting all 24 Indian languages,” he added.

The phone also comes with NFC (Near Field Communication) support and as per Jio, users in future could use it to store their credit/debit card details to make payments, something like Samsung Pay.

JioPhone will be available for beta testing this 15th August, while pre booking will start from 24th August; physically it will available from September this year. The Jio feature phone users can avail the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer at just Rs 153 per month. Under this they will get free voice and SMS as well as unlimited data.

Jio, Mukesh Ambani said, already has 125 million users since its launch in September last year. Jio has also announced two recharge packs – one costing Rs 54 that offers a week’s validity while another comes with validity of two days and is priced at Rs 24.

Meanwhile, the company has launched a device called Jio phone Cable TV that connects JioPhone with any TV, not just a smart TV, so that all JioPhone users can enjoy viewing on the big screen of their existing television sets.

Along with this accessory, users can opt for the existing Jio Dhan Dhan Dhan Rs 309 pack that would allow users to watch almost 3-4 hours of videos daily, of their choice, on a large screen.

