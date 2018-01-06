Ka-Lon skin clinic opens in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

US based Medical Spa Ka-Lon Skin Clinic has started first Laser, Skin & Slimming Center in Ahmedabad. The centre will provide skin treatments and hair removal treatments with latest equipments and medical advice.

The clinic has state-of-the-art technology, Soprano Ice Platinum to fight unwanted body hair woes of women & men. Close to 10% of Indian Women aged 10 to 45 suffer from Hirsutism. Hirsute women usually present with increased growth of terminal hair at sides of the face, upper lip, chin, upper back, shoulders, sternum, and upper abdomen. The unwanted body hair could lead to mood disturbances such as depression and limitations in emotional well-being, quality of life, and life satisfaction, said Parthesh Vakil, CEO & Founder Ka-Lon Skin Clinic.

Soprano Ice Platinum machine by Alma Lasers is designed taking into consideration that hair in human body is rooted at different depths and each depth has its own treatment requirement. The new machine combines the power of 3 technologies to remove unwanted hair at three levels and provide the most complete and effective best in class hair removal solution for all skin tones (light, dark or tanned) and hair types (coarse or fine hair). ”

Other services introduced by the clinic include slimming, sensory deprivation, skin analysis, facials and hair treatments. Skin analysis with high-tech 3D tool reveals quality and issues of the skin. US FDA approved light based slimming technology Lipomelt focuses and melts away fat cells. Sensory Deprivation Float for stress relief and sensory relaxation is clinically proven and widely used in the US, Europe and Australia.

