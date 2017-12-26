Kadak Badshahi-2.0 to showcase heritage of city

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

A spectacular dance and drama treat awaits amdavadis. The New Year will bring a new season of Amdavad’s own Broadway show- ‘Kadak Badshahi’. The 15 day show will showcase the essence of the city depicting its history and its character.

After a break of three years Darpana Academy has announced return of its cultural extravaganza Kadak Badshahi. It will be called Kadak Badshahi-2.0.

What will be new? To know that you have to see it, says Mallika Sarabhai who has conceptualized the entire programme. The show is about history and cultural heritage of the city including the time when Ahmed Shah Badshah founded the city. Now when Amdavad has been declared as heritage city by UNESCO the essence of the city will be more vivid in the show. It is about loving your city.

Though she gave a little insight about Kadak Badshahi-2.0. It will be about Gandhi’s satyagrah for mill workers which complete 100 years in 2018. In its third edition, after a gap of three years, the show has many new artists along with old ones.

A big challenge is to recreate the magic of Kadak at a new place. With Natrani going in renovation Kadak Badshahi-2.0 will be held at Shreyas amphitheatre. At Natrani we had background of Riverfront giving us more space to give wings to our imagination, she says.

There will be more than a dozen new acts with many new artists. Mallika along with artists shared details about the show with media. Artists shared their experiences of the past two editions and were enthusiastic about the new one coming.

‘Ek chai- teen rakabi’ (one tea and three saucers) is the symbol of city’s essence, according to renowned architect B V Doshi. This shows the spirit of sharing of amdavadis which is still prevalent.

Manish Jani who was associated with Navnirman agitation which threw an elected government out of power will this time tell the story with dance.” I am learning steps”, he says smiling.

Kadak Badshahi is being turned into a feature film also. The script of the film is ready. It took two years to write it and the work on film has been halted for sometime, said Mallika.

The show will be held daily from January 18 to February 1 at Shreyas amphitheatre at 8.30 pm. Tickets will be available online also.

