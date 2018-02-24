Kailash Mansarovar yatra to begin in June

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

Ministry of External Affairs has announced that Kailash Manasarovar Yatra will commence from June this year. The ministry organizes the yatra from June to September each year through two different routes – Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand),and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim).

The last date for applying online for the yatra is March 23. The yatra from Uttarakhand will have 18 batches and duration will be for 24 days. The cost of yatra will be Rs.1.6 lakh per person.

The yatra from Nathu La will have 10 batches and duration of yatra will be for 21 days. The cost will be Rs. 2 lakh.

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra is known for its religious value, cultural significance. It is undertaken by hundreds of people every year. It is open to eligible Indian citizens holding valid Indian passports. Ministry of External Affairs does not provide any subsidy or financial assistance to Yatris.

