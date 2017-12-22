Kankaria festival transcends to Bhadra fort and Sabarmati Riverfront

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

In its 10th edition the annual Kankaria festival with heritage theme this year will be on much bigger scale transcending to Bhadra fort and Sabarmati Riverfront. Artists from all over the state will enthrall audience during the week long celebrations which see more than 25 lakh footfalls every year.

This year is special for Ahmedabad which has been declared heritage city by UNESCO. To celebrate this achievement the theme of this year’s festival is heritage. Replica of city’s landmarks- the darwajas and Sabarmati Ashram would be put up at the lakefront.

Giving details of the carnival Mayor Gautam Shah and Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar said that the festival would be inaugurated on Dec.25 and will continue till 31st. Entry is free. There will be cultural programmes daily in the evening. In the end there will be sound and light show daily.

Dance, plays, rock band performances, singer performance, puppet show, magic show, dog show, folk songs, street plays and seminars on heritage are the main attractions of the carnival. Popular singers like Kinjal Dave, Devang Patel, Arvind Vegda, Farida Mir, Parth Oza will perform. Well known bands like Meghdhanush, Ishani Dave band, Nikita Ahuja, Antriksh, Jigardan Gadhvi band etc will attract visitors.

This year AMC has decided to have programmes at Bhadra fort and Riverfront to divert people to these two places to control huge crowds at lakefront. At Bhadra fort which is heritage place Sufi sangeet programme by Kutle Khan will be one of the main feature. Besides there will be shadow performance narrating heritage of the city.

At Riverfront which is a symbol of modern engineering there will be rock band performance and fusion rock band. Well known ghazal singers Pankaj Udhas and Manhar Udhas will present their programme at Riverfront.

The AMC has taken an insurance of Rs.10 crore for the event. Adequate security measures will be taken and policemen will be deployed all over the lakefront. Policemen in civilian dress specially women police will be deployed for security of women.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle