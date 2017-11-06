Karadia Rajputs demand resignation of BJP president Vaghani

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Over a lakh members of Karadia rajput community gathered at a meeting at Bavla near Ahmedabad to press their demand for resignation of the state BJP president Jitu Vaghani. They have threatened to vote against BJP if their demand is not met.

Rajputs say that Vaghani who wanted to capture gauchar land got former sarpanch Dansang Mori of Budhel village of Bhavnagar district and his family members implicated in a false case of theft and intimidation of a police officer. Mori said that Vaghani was against him because he had come in the way of capturing land.

Community has around six lakh votes and has considerable influence in 25 seats particularly Saurashtra where BJP is facing tough challenge this time. Speaking at the gathering Ahmedabad district Karadia Rajput community leader Kanbha Gohil said that Vaghani had misuse his power to implicate Mori who was a reputed leader of Karadia community. This kind of misuse of power cannot be tolerated, he said. Gohil has been asked to hold talks with BJP as the community has given ten day time to BJP to settrle the issue.

BJP vice-president I K Jadeja said Vaghani is not connected with the legal cases and police complaints against Budhel sarpach.

