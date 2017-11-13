Karadia Rajputs demand written apology from Vaghani

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Within 24 hours of settlement between agitating Karadia Rajputs and State BJP leaders the former have renewed their demand for written apology. What has sparked off the new demand is the statement made by Minister Jasa Barad and BJP spokesman Bharat Pandya that party president Jitu Vaghani did not apologize.

Rajput leader and former Budhel sarpanch Dansang Mori told mediapersons that community would continue its agitation till Vaghani gives written apology. He said that the community was not against BJP but if Vaghani did not apologise then they will vote against the party. There are six lakh plus Karadia Rajput votes in the state.

Mori who is facing criminal cases has alleged that Vaghani implicated him and his family in cases as he had opposed Vaghani who wanted to capture gauchar land. The compromise between Karadia Rajputs who had threatened to vote against BJP demanding Vaghani’s resignation and Vaghani was worked out in the presence of Amit Shah, national BJP president and other senior leaders.

But the statement by Jasa Barad who is president of Karadia Rajput Samaj has sparked the controversy again. “We feel betrayed. People of my community are questioning me and I’m losing my face. We want nothing less than a public apology from Vaghani otherwise our agitation will be more aggressive”, he added.

Last week over lakh members of Karadia rajput community gathered at a meeting at Bavla near Ahmedabad to press their demand for resignation of Vaghani. They had threatened to vote against BJP if their demand is not met. BJP had assured that cases against Mori would be withdrawn.

