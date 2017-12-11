Keep us out of your domestic electoral battles: Pak to Modi

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Election campaigning in Gujarat is getting murkier with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party BJP leaving no chance of hitting at Congress. As Modi involved Pakistan yesterday with his statement that the country wanted a Muslim leader of Congress to become Chief Minister of Gujarat, Pakistan has retorted. Congress had demanded apology from PM over his remark.

Islamabad hit back and said that it should not be dragged into domestic electoral battles. India should stop dragging Pakistan into its electoral debate and win victories on own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies, which are utterly baseless and irresponsible, spokesperson of Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

Modi in an election rally on Sunday had claimed that a meeting took place at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house. It was attended by Pakistan’s high commissioner, Pakistan’s former foreign minister, India’s former vice president and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,” Modi said.

“The next day, Mani Shankar Aiyar said Modi was ‘neech’. This is a serious matter,” he said adding that they met for almost three hours. In the meeting Pakistan officials discussed about making Ahmed Patel CM of Gujarat, Modi had claimed.

This remark evoked strong criticism from Congress and Dr. Manmohan Singh in particular. He said that Modi should apologise to the nation. “I am deeply pained and anguished by the falsehood and canards being spread to score political points in a lost cause by none less than Prime Minister Modi. Fearing imminent defeat in Gujarat, desperation of Prime Minister to hurl every abuse and latch on to every straw is palpable. Sadly & regrettably, Sh. Modi is setting a dangerous precedent by his insatiable desire to tarnish every constitutional office, including that of a former Prime Minister and Army Chief,” Dr. Singh said in a statement.

The Congress Party needed no sermons on “nationalism” from a party and Prime Minister, ”whose compromised track record on fighting terrorism is well known,” he said. Mr. Modi had “gone to Pakistan uninvited after the terrorist attacks in Udhampur and Gurdaspur,” he pointed out.

“Let him also tell the country the reason for inviting the infamous ISI of Pakistan to our strategic air base in Pathankot to investigate a terror attack that emanated from Pakistan,” he said.

“I reject the innuendos and falsehoods as I did not discuss Gujarat elections with anyone else at the dinner hosted by Shri Mani Shankar Aiyar as alleged by Shri Modi. Nor was the Gujarat issue raised by anyone else present at the dinner. The discussion was confined to India-Pakistan relations. Names of the distinguished Indian public servants and journalists present at the dinner are enclosed to this statement. None of them could be accused of indulging in any anti-national activities.

“I sincerely hope that Prime Minister will show the maturity and gravitas expected of the high office he holds instead of concentrating his energy solely on erroneously conceived brownie points. I sincerely hope that he will apologize to the Nation for his ill thought transgression to restore the dignity of the office he occupies,” Dr. Singh said.

