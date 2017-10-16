Last date for filling board exam forms is Nov.10

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The last date for filling online forms for standard X and XII board exams is November 10. There was a demand for extending the time limit but Gujarat Education Board on Monday clarified that the last date is Nov.10.

In an official release the board said that filling up of forms started from October 10 and the time was sufficient. There are 17,000 secondary schools and there are nearly 17 lakh students. According to this each school will have to fill up only 100 forms and the staff can do it.

Principals have been asked to ensure that examination forms are filled up by the timeline, the release added.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle