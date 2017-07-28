Letter writing competition on Gandhi by postal department

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Department of Posts has organized a national level letter writing competition on “Dhai Akar”. The theme of the competition is “ Dear Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) You inspire me”.

The letter is to be written to Mahatma and can be written in Hindi/ Gujarati/ English.

The letter should be of 1000 words and posted using embossed envelope of postal department. It can be written on Inland letter but the words should be only 500.

The competition is in two age groups : upto 18 years and above 18. The best entries at state level will get prize money of Rs.25,000, Rs.10,000 and Rs. 5,000. At national level the prize money would be Rs. 50,000, Rs.25,000 and Rs.10,000 respectively. The last date for sending entries is August 15. Special letter posting boxes are available at few post offices of Navrangpura, Revdi Bazar, Maninagar, Manek Baug and Gandhi Ashram.

For more information visit www.indiapost.gov.in

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle