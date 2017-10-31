Life imprisonment likely for jweller who planted bomb letter threat in flight

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Mumbai based jweller who planted a bomb letter threat in Jet Airways flight is now facing life imprisonment under the new anti hijacking laws. According to Ahmedabad city crime branch this is the first arrest under anti hijacking laws 2017.

As per the new laws an accused can face a maximum punishment of life imprisonment till death and his properties can be confiscated, police said. “We are in contact with the National Investigation Agency. The case may be handed over to the NIA if the Centre wants,” Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) J K Bhatt said. The crime branch has also sent a team to Mumbai to seize his computer on which he typed the letter.

Jeweller Birju Kishore Salla, who allegedly planted a note about hijackers and a bomb in the toilet of a Mumbai-Delhi Jet Airways flight, was arrested on Tuesday. “Salla is a multi-millionaire jeweller, having a flat in a posh locality of Mumbai. He is originally from Dedan village of Amreli district,” the police official said.

“The accused had planted the note with an intention to close down Jet Airways so that his girlfriend working in the Delhi-based office of the airline would leave her job and come to stay with him in Mumbai,” Bhatt said.

Salla was a frequent flyer with jet airways. He had earlier complained of finding a cockroach in the food served on flight. “We are investigating if he is in contact with any other anti-social groups. We have not found any other offence against him,” Bhatt said.

The Mumbai-Delhi Jet Airways flight, with 115 passengers and seven crew members on board, had on Monday made an emergency landing after a note stating that there were hijackers and a bomb on board was found in the plane’s washroom.

The Boeing 737-900 plane was parked at a remote bay and all 122 people on board safely deplaned. The note, allegedly placed by Salla, stated that there were hijackers and a bomb in the cargo area, officials had earlier said.

It was a printed note in Urdu and English, asking that the plane be flown straight to PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir). It ended with the words, “Allah is Great”.

