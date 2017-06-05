Lion safari park at Ambardi soon

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Wild life lovers will soon have a treat with a new lion safari park at Ambardi in Dhari taluka of Amreli district. The central zoo auhtority has cleared the proposal and the permission was given on Monday on World Environment Day.

The park would be spread in 400 hecatres and the new zone will have lions in a closed but natural environment, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said. The park is 6 kms away from Dhari and is near Khodiyar dam near Shetrunjay river which passes through Gir forest.

“The zone will at tract tourists arriving directly in Bhavnagar and Amreli, and even Ahmedabadis heading towards Diu. Earlier, they had to travel all the way to Sasan Gir in Junagadh to see lions,” a forest department official said.

Officials said that the state government had decided to create another Gir Interpretation Zone at Ambardi, on the lines of Devaliya Park in Junagadh, to ease the tourist pressure on Sasan and Devaliya Park during peak season.

