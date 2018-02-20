Liquor will cost more in dry state Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

In its budget proposals for 2018-19, Gujarat government has sharply increased Excise Duty and other fee on liquor. This is not to make the state more dry, but to increase government’s liquidity as it has very limited sources of its own income after Goods and Service Tax.

As per the proposal, government has increased Duty and other fee three times on all types of liquor. This will also be applicable to the liquor for defence personnel sold through Army canteen. This will bring Rs 106.32 Crore more to the treasury.

Talking to newsmen after presenting the budget, Finance Minister Nitin Patel claimed that Gujarat had very robust economy and as a result for the eighth consecutive year, the state had revenue surplus budget. This provoked a question from media about relief in tax to people who were really bearing the brunt of rising prices.

The minister, instead, talked about the role of Gujarat in getting GST slashed on many items which helped people all over the country. He, however, did not say anything about relief to people in tax which are in the preview of the state government.

He described budget proposals as set of measures to make Gujarat the best place to invest and live in India. He said that the budget size for the coming year year was Rs 1,83,666 crore an increase overe the revised estimate of Rs 14,828 Cr of last year.

The developmental expenditure is of Rs 1,11,565 Cr which is higher by Rs 41,553 Cr. More than 60 per cent of budget allocation is for developmental expenditure, he said. The state government has focused on employment, agriculture, education, health, development of backward classes and industries with significantly increased allocation to these sectors, the minister said.

