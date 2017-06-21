Lord Jagannath on nagar parikrma on Sunday

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The 140th traditional Rathyatra of Lord Jagannath will be taken out in the city on Sunday. Preparations are in full swing for the grand yatra and preceding ceremonies have started. The chariots of Lord Jagnanath, brother Balram and sister Subhadra have been embellished.

More than 100 decorated trucks, 19 decorated elephants, 30 Akhadas, 18 Bhajan mandalis and thousands of sadhus from all over the country will participate in the yatra. Mahant of Jagannathji Mandir Dilipdasji Maharaj said that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and deputy CM Nitin Patel will perform the “Pahind vidhi” after which Raths would be taken out at 5 am.

On Wednesday ‘ mosalu’ for Lord arrived at the temple. Balubhai Mawawala of Saraspur has bagged the honour of playing maternal uncle to deities this year. For this purpose the waiting period is 20 years!!

He said that preparations for Prasad is also going on. 30,000 Kg moong, 500 kg jamun, 300 kg mango, 400 kg kakdi and pomgrenate would be used for making the Prasad.

The police has also made elaborate security arrangements for the yatra which passes through the old city. For the first time ever, a team of the National Security Guard (NSG) will be deployed strategically during for the Rath Yatra alongside 26 other paramilitary units. Besides around 20,000 police officers and other ranks will be deployed for this year’s Rath Yatra.

The yatra can be viewed live on Jagannath mandir website www.jagannathjiahd.org

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle