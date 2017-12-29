Lucky escape for Asit Modi in Mumbai blaze

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Asit Modi of ‘ Tarak Mehta ka ulta chashma’ fame had a lucky escape yesterday night as he had moved out of the restaurant in Mumbai minutes before it caught fire in which 14 persons died.

However Yesha Thakkar of Ahmedabad was not so lucky. She had checked in at the restaurant for a dinner with friends and was caught in the fire and died. Yesha stays in Bopal and had gone to Mumbai for New Year celebrations. Her husband was to join her today.

Narrating his nightmare Asit said that he had gone to the restaurant with his family to celebrate his wife’s birthday. After dinner we debated on having dessert but his wife and daughter said no. and this proved to be life saver for them. Because minutes after that there was fire.

On hearing the news my entire family was shocked but thanked god for saving our lives. ‘ But I am grieved for death of people in the incident ‘, he added.

Yesha who was married a year ago is the daughter of a musician who resided in Paldi area of the city. Her marriage was love marriage. She had gone to her aunt’s place in Mumbai and was online past midnight. Then there was no message from her which left her family worried. And then came the shocking news!

