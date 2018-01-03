Maharasthra violence : Gujarat police on alert

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The state police has been put on alert in wake of ongoing caste violence in neighbouring Maharashtra. Stray incidents of violence were reported in Vapi, Surat ,Udhana and few cities of South Gujarat today. Trains and bus services were disrupted by mob and few incidents of stone pelting were reported.

Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja held a high level meeting of the senior police officials today to assess the situation. An outfit Smata Sainik Dal has given a call for Surat bandh on Thursday. A few people gathered outside BJP office in Surat and pelted stones breaking glass windows.

Many trains were stopped at Udhana stations and bus services to Maharasthra were cancelled. Maharasthra bound 31 buses were cancelled and passengers were affected.

In-charge DGP Pramod Kumar told newsmen that all the district police heads and police commissioners have been instructed to remain alert and take all precautionary measures.

A watch on the social media was also being kept to foil any attempt of rumour mongers to create problem. Police officials have been asked take steps to ensure that no untoward incident occurs on Thursday when some Dalit outfits will submit memorandums to the collectors and Mamlatdars.

