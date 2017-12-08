Mandatory aadhaar linking extended upto March 2018

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

The Center has extended the mandatory Aadhaar card linking deadline till March 31, 2018 for various services and welfare schemes. The government earlier had announced December 31, 2017 as the deadline to link their 12 digit Aadhaar card number with bank accounts, PAN card, various other services and wellfare schemes for the poor

“It has come to notice that some of the taxpayers have not yet completed the linking of PAN with Aadhaar. Therefore, to facilitate the process of linking, it has been decided to further extend the time for linking of Aadhaar with PAN till 31st March, 2018,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Supreme Court has set up a five-judge Constitution bench to hear the plea of petitioners who have challenged this move of government of linking Aadhaar with various services on the grounds of right to privacy. The hearing will take place next week. While the deadline for bank account and PAN card have been extended, the last date for linking your mobile phone with Aadhaar remains February 6, 2018.

