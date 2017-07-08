Massive rally by textile traders to protest GST

Gujarat Global News Network, Surat

The agitating textile traders in Surat took out a massive rally on Saturday to protest against Goods and Service Tax (GST). The textile markets are closed since July 1 and the traders are demanding roll back of GST.

The rally covered around 2.5 kms and the traders wore black ribbons. The rally started from Kalasar gate and ended at Kinnari chowk. The rally was led by Hitesh Sanklecha, a textile trader who is on indefinite hunger strike for seven days to protest police lathicharge on traders and press for removal of GST on MMF fabrics.

Convenor of Surat Textile Bachao Sangharsh Samiti Tarachand Kasat said that the strike would continue till government rolls back GST on cloth. He said that industry had accepted GST on yarn but on cloth was unacceptable as it would finish off the industry.

He said that the government had promised that it would not bring any item under GST which was not taxed earlier. But it has gone back on its promise and levied GST on cloth also. The traders were ready to pay a little more on yarn but not on cloth, he added.

On Friday Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had met agitating traders but the meeting was inconclusive. The traders have declared that their agitation would continue till their demands were not met.

