Massive road show by Patidar leader Hardik

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

In a show of strength Patidar leader Hardik leader today hit the roads in Ahmedabad and took out a massive rally. The rally passed through Sola road, Ghatlodiya, Naranpura and others-considered to be BJP bastion.

Though Hardik was denied permission by the police, he went ahead. The 15-km long road show srated from Bopal and ended in Nikol. Hundreds of youth on bike were part of the rally. The rally by Patidar leader was strong enough to give jitters to BJP.

“We had not given permission to Hardik Patel to hold the roadshow in Ahmedabad, but from the kind of rally that has been taken out by his supporters in the city area, we do see that it is violation of the condition, and we will take legal action,” Ahmedabad Police Commissioner A K Singh said. The permission was denied citing election commission guidelines, traffic congestion and law and order situation as reasons.

Patel said “I am getting very good response from the people and I am very confident.” He said that he has appealed people to vote for change.

The second-phase of voting will be held on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 18.

Police has denied permission for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhis’ road show on Monday.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle