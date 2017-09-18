Maya Kodnani was in Assembly on the riot day, Amit Shah

Gujarat Global News Network

BJP president Amit Shah today told a special court here that on the day ofv Naroda gam riots in 2002 he met had former BJP minister Maya Kodnani in the state Assembly in Gandhinagar and later at the Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. Shah appeared before the special court as a defence witness for Kodnani, who has been charged with a series of offences, including murder and rioting, in the case.

The police, he said, had escorted him and Kodnani to a safe place as agitated crowds had surrounded them at the hospital. Shah also told the judge, P B Desai, that he did not know where Kodnani went from the hospital after police escorted them some distance away from it. Both Shah and Kodnani were BJP MLAs in 2002.

Kodnani had requested the court to summon Shah as a defence witness to prove her alibi — that she was present in the Assembly and later at the Sola Civil Hospital on the day of the riot and not at Naroda Gam.

Shah said he had gone to the Assembly on February 28, 2002 to attend a session which started at 8.30 in the morning, and Kodnani was present in the House. Eleven Muslims were killed in Naroda Gam area on February 28, 2002, a day after the Godhra train burning. A total of 82 persons are facing trial in the case.

Shah added that he then went to Sola Civil Hospital after receiving calls that bodies of the karsevaks had been brought to the hospital, where autopsies were also being conducted. “As Sola Civil Hospital is in my constituency, I reached there between 9.30 am to 9.45 am,” Shah told the court. Maya Kodnani met us at Sola Civil Hospital, he said.

“Police were escorting Mayaben out of the hospital when I first saw her at the hospital between 11.15 to 11.30 am.”

“They also escorted me out of the hospital along with Mayaben to some distance away in their vehicle, and dropped me at Gota Cross Road but she was still in the (police) jeep,” Shah added.

“After that I went to my home and I dont know where she went,” the BJP president said.

Naroda Gam is one of the nine major 2002 communal riot cases which were investigated by the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team.

Besides rioting and murder, Kodnani has also been charged with criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder in the case.

She has been convicted and sentenced to 28 years in jail for her role in the Naroda Patiya riot in which 96 people were killed.

