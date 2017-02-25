Mayor plans Ahmedabad Day celebrations with orphans

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad Mayor Gautam Shah has a creative idea to celebrate 606th Foundation Day of Ahmedabad on Sunday Feb 26. He and his team of office bearers will spend the day with orphan and single parent students of schools run by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. The venue is not any conference hall, but Jaldhara Water Park.

Mayor wants to make it a memorable day in the life of these students. For 7000 single parent students it will be a day full of fun here while for 692 orphans it will be beginning of life of financial empowerment, life independent of obligations of relatives. These students will be told about a central government scheme in which an orphan student gets Rs 3,000 per month.

It may sound strange but according to Mayor Shah there is little awareness about the scheme and as a result these students are not getting anything. It is part of Integrated Child Protection Scheme of central government. On the foundation day of Ahmedabad civic school students will be told about the scheme and will be given its forms, he says. From this day Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will start active campaign for ICPS for these students.

All 7,000 plus students will be provided educational kit for which mayor has also found a sponsor.

(For news in Hindi see our Hindi daily Chaupal Chronicle)