Media is under pressure: Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today alleged that the media was controlled by six to seven corporate friends of Narendra Modi. He was replying to a question at a programme of workers organized at river front here today. He said that no farmer or labour ran media.

Rahul Gandhi said that Modi was giving them thousands crores. Media was there even during british period but it was not such. However, there are some who wish to write but they were not able to do so because of dictatorship. He said that there was pressure of Modi on media.

He said that voice of heart of people of Gujarat knew everything and it did not media.

