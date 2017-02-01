Medical students oppose national exit test

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Students of all medical colleges staged protests against proposed national exit test as part of nationwide protest programme. The government proposes a national exit test for all students clearing MBBS to qualify for both post graduate study and medical practice.

Students backed by medical associations claim that it was unfair to have another test when students go through rigorous training during MBBS. Besides, they say that there is uniformity in the MBBS courses and also pattern of examinations. To add a MCQ examination after all this procedure is nothing but adding a layer which serves no purpose.

State Medical Association President Yogendra Modi points out that while the proposed test is compulsory for Indian students, students taking up examinations abroad are exempted in the changes suggested in Medical Council of India Act. Not only that, he says, new changes scrap Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Test.

