Mevani extends support to Congress to root out BJP in Gujarat

In a major political development in favour of Congress, the leader and convener of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, Jignesh Mevani, today met Congress vice-president in Navsariand announced that he would support Congress in December elections. At the same time, he reiterated that he would not join Congress. Last week powerful Tahkore leader Alpesh Thakore had joined Congress and was with Rahul Gandhi in his three day tour of south Gujarat.

He said that he had fruitful discussion with Rahul Gandhi and other state congress leaders about 17 demands of dalits. He said that Rahul found 90 per cent of Dalits’ demands as their constitutional right and promised right action when Congress comes to power. Mevani said that he would have another round with Congress leaders and he would try to have these demands in Congress manifesto.

He said that he was not fighting for any personal gain. For him, rights of 47 lakh dalits was the only agenda. He said Congress and BJP were pole apart. While BJP was out with destructive politics, Congress had constructive approach. Mevani was very critical of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party saying that during its 22 years of rule the party never bothered to look into the matters of dalits. He said that his organisation would support Congress to root out BJP from Gujarat.

Jignesh Mevani shot into prominence with the Una incident in which dalits were beaten up. Of the 17 demands one is to fulfill promises made to Una victims including government jobs, BPL cards and fast track trial od the accused.

Farmland to dalits who have left the job of skinning dead animals or want to quit it. Compensation to the workers cleaning manholes as they were working in inhuman conditions.

Yesterday talking to newsmen in Ahmedabad he had Referred to the murder of RTI activist Amit Jethwa and said that BJP was protecting its former MP Dinu Solanki despite Supreme Court orders. He said that SC had cancelled the bail of Solanki and asked him to surrender before the CBI. But he is roaming free, he said. He dubbed CBI as saffron parrot and said that his organization would launch agitation to press demand for Solanki’s arrest. Solanki is charged with turning witnesses hostile using all kind of pressure tactics. SC has asked Solanki to be sent to jail until the examination of eight key witnesses.

