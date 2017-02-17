Mini buses between Ahmedabad and Vadodara

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

GSRTC will start metro link service connecting entry points of Ahmedabad and Vadodara cities. The service will be launched from Saturday. The bus service will connect CTM cross roads and Amitnagar circle.

The bus service will be available between 7.00 am to 9.00 pm ad one side fare would be Rs.60. the bus would be non stop and buses would be available every 15 minutes. 14 mini buses would run on this service.

