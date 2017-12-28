Ministers without portfolio

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Generally ministers are allocated their work the day they are sworn in. However in Gujarat this time even two days after the swearing in of new team under the leadership of Vijay Rupani no minister knows what he has to do. Most of the ministers are busy in taking possession of their chambers. The delay in allocation is quite surprising.

The Chief Minister could have assigned departments to ministers on Tuesday the day of swearing in. However it was decided to hold cabinet meeting next day to decide the work. But this meeting was cancelled as Rupani had to go to attend swearing-in of Himachal Pradesh CM.

He returned in the afternoon but no meeting was held. Ultimately it was decided to hold the meeting on Thursday evening. All ministers came to the cabinet meeting hall but CM and his deputy were missing!

Ministers waited and waited but Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel were in a meeting behind closed doors. Later BJP president Jitu Vaghani also joined the meeting. And nothing was made public about portfoilios until late night.

According to sources there was dispute among the allocation of portfolios. Some senior MLAs have demanded specific ministries and there was lack of consensus between the leaders about it. It is said that CM was in consultation with central leadership for the issue.

