Mitti : clothes from nature’s basket

Creating a perfect balance between the environment and the needs of humankind, Mitti Lifestyle has launched a wide range of men clothing. Directly from the nature’s own nest, all the shirts are handmade and made to order with as many natural dyes and materials plausible within the spectrum of the product.

Mitti’s belief is nurturing what is available all around us and turning it into a beautiful piece of clothing, says Utkarsh Patel of Mitti. In order to strike a perfect balance between the high-end consumer demands and the aftermath of processing cotton, we consciously decided to use Organic Cotton, Khadi, and eco-friendly linen with herbal and azo-free dyes whilst curating all our products.

Being the firm believers of Wabi-Sabi, our design philosophy is to accept imperfection and transience aesthetics combined with modern-day ideas in order to deliver an ultimate clothing experience. True to name, Mitti brings the farm to fashion, and here, we strive to achieve new milestone everyday because we understand how you would want to do your good-bit in the world, he adds. Products can be seen on www.mittilifestyle.com

Our suppliers are global organic textile standard certified and we are doing our bit to conserve environment. Textile industry is the second most pollutant after automotive industry and we at Mitti aim at ecological balance, he says.

