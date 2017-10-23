Mobile application of 108 ambulance services launched

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani launched mobile application for ‘108-Emergency’ ambulance services today. The Chief Minister said that the caller of ‘108-Emergency’ ambulance services using this application would get exact information like distance, time and route of arrival of the ambulance.

The application can be downloaded by the smart-phone users from the Play-Store by writing ‘108 Gujarat’ at a free of cost. Once after downloading the application the user need to make registration by filling some basic information about the self as a result whenever he/she would press ‘108’ his present position would be automatically traced in the emergency response center, thus, it would save platinum minutes in critical time in exchanging of information about the place of accident and other dialogues.

The application would also display the pain having in any part of the patient and his/her primary medical history. Besides this, the application would also provide information about the medical facilities available at the nearest place, he said.

