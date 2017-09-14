Modi- Abe launch India’s first bullet train project

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe today launched India’s first bullet train project in Ahmedabad. Modi said that it would become lifeline of the country and add speed to country’s growth.

Bullet train is all about speed and it will bring employment and development at a fast pace, Modi said adding “It’s an India flying high”. Both the PM said that this project would give a boost to ‘Make in India’ project to which both the countries are committed.

“For this high speed rail project, the technology may well be coming from Japan, but the moving parts, the manufacturing will be from India,” he said. “Japan is committed to the scheme of ‘Make in India’. Our industries are working with India to give a boost to manufacturing in India,” said Abe.

“A good friend is timeless and sees no borders. Japan has shown it is this kind of friend. We are able to get this project off the ground so quickly and the credit for that goes to Abe, he took a personal interest in it to ensure there are no delays or difficulties,” said Modi.

He added that Japan is the kind of friend who “gave a loan of Rs 88,000 crore on an interest of only 0.1%” for the project.

Abe said”I hope to enjoy the beauty of India through the windows of the bullet train when I come to India in a few years,” said Japan’s PM. Abe repeated how important India is as a partner for Japan. “If we work together nothing is impossible. I would like to state that India-Japan partnership is special, strategic and global,” he said.

Both leaders earlier also laid the foundation stone for an institute that will come up at Vadodara where around 4,000 people will be trained for the bullet train project. Railway minister Piyush Goyal, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis were present on the occasion.

The Rs 1.10 lakh crore train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai is expected to be completed by 2022. The train will cover the distance of over 500 km in around two hours. The project is a joint venture between Indian Railways and Japan’s Shinkansen Technology.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle