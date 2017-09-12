Modi-Abe to arrive tomorrow, to attend grand road show

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe will arrive here tomorrow on a two day visit to the state. The two leaders have a tight schedule in which they will participate in various programmes.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the two leaders who will stay at Hotel Hyatt in Vastrapur area. Modi will receive Abe at the airport at 3.30 pm. A mega joint road show has been organised for the two leaders on 8 km long route from airport to Sabarmati Ashram. 28 stages have been erected on which cultural programmes of each state would be held.

The two leaders would then visit Sabarmati Ashram and then proceed towards Sidi Sayed ni jali. Modi himself would explain Abe about the historic and architectural value of the mosque. From there they would go to hotel Agashiye opposite to the mosque. They will have a closed door meeting and later will have dinner. More than 100 items are on the menu, according to sources.

On Thursday Modi and Abe will reach Sabarmati in the morning to lay the foundation stone of the proposed bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. They will leave for Gandhinagar where they will visit Dandi Kutir. Then the two leaders will proceed to Mahatma Mandir where they will attend India- Japan business conclave.

Tight security arrangements have been made at Mahatma Mandir. Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja said that 1800 policemen including one IGP, 5SP, 2 ACP, 35 DySP, 70 PI and 150 PSI have been deployed. 300 CCTV cameras have been installed at the venue.

In addition 6 SRP companies, 2 NSG teams, 4 QRT and 2 Chetak commando teams have been put up at the venue. After the summit the two leaders will attend dinner which will be hosted by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. From there they will leave for airport.

