Modi and Rahul once again in Gujarat

This week is marked by the visit of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Three day visit of Rahul Gandhi is the third round of his Gujarat election campaign starts on Wednesday while Modi is coming to Gandhinagar to attend silver jubilee function of swaminarayan temple Akshardham.

Though Modi has only one event on Thursday, silver jubilee programme of Akshardham temple, it is considered quite significant. It will help him whip up hindutva passion as the temple belongs to very influential Bochasanwasi Akshar Purshottam Sanstha which has large following. Majority of its supporters are patidars who are presently going against ruling BJP. This will also help him raise the issue of terrorism and thus nationalism as the temple was attacked by terrorists in September 24, 2002 in which 33 persons were killed and 70 injured.

BAPS is going to make Modi’s visit a big show with huge gathering of devotees on that day.

Rahul will move round south Gujarat with new tagline Khush rahe Gujarat. During three days Rahul will cover 17 assembly seats spread in six districts of Bharuch, Tapi, Navsari, Dangs, Valsad and Surat. He will start his tour on Wednesday with a public meeting at Bharuch on Wednesday and will have swagat and corner meetings.

On Thursday, he will address a meeting at Vyara and meet Asha workers and Anganwadi workers at Vansada in Navsari and traders members at Vapi in Valsad district. On Friday he will visit Pardi in Valsad district and interact with farmers at Kadva patidar wadi. He will also interact with fishermen community at Valsad.

