Modi announces Rs 500 Cr package for Gujarat

After visiting the worst-affected district of Banaskantha, Prime Minister Modi announced immediate Central assistance of Rs. 500 crore to the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF).

The Prime Minister announced ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs. 50,000 to those seriously injured in the floods. According to State government data, at least 61 lives have been lost in the rain-related incidents so far in the state.

Addressing the media at Ahmedabad Airport after the aerial survey, Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction on the efforts put-in by the Rupani administration to reach out to the needy and minimising the loss of lives with quick response.

“Gujarat had faced heavy rains for the past week. Ten more helicopters would be pressed into action for rescue from tomorrow, and the pace of relief work will be increased further,” he said.

The extent of damage would be assessed in both rural and urban areas, while the State government is contemplating use of satellite data to assess the damage to agriculture.

“I am confident that the people and the State of Gujarat would emerge even stronger and successfully tackle the challenge posed by the floods. The Centre stands shoulder to shoulder with Gujarat in this difficult time,” he said.

On his arrival at the Ahmedabad Airport, the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to review flood relief and rescue operations. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel besides senior minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and former chief minister Anandiben Patel.

State officials briefed Modi on the extent of rainfall the state received in a short duration and the damage caused due to flooding and the relief work conducted so far by the administration in various districts including Saurashtra and Kutch region.

Providing his inputs, the Prime Minister instructed all agencies including the Indian Air Force, NDRF and other State agencies to put in their best possible effort for immediate rescue and relief. He asked them to ensure cleanliness, hygiene and health be accorded the highest priority. Over five lakh food packets have been distributed at the affected villages and towns of North Gujarat.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister Rupani had visited Prime Minister Modi at Parliament House in Delhi to brief him about the prevailing flood situation in the State, which has received 66 per cent of the average rainfall of 810 mm during the season in past few weeks.

As many as 38 of the 203 dams across the state have been put on high alert, 16 others on the alert and warnings have been issued at 18 others.

The Met Department has further predicted Heavy to Very Heavy Rains at isolated placed over Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch till July 27.

