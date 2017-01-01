Modi announces sops on New Year eve

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced number of incentives covering many sectors of society. He thanked people for the pain they suffered because of demonetization, but did not utter a word about the gain of the measure which affected all people.

In his address to the nation on the New Year’s Eve, Modi announced incentives for senior citizens, farmers, pregnant women, the MSME sector and home buyers. He said that he was overwhelmed by the response of people to demonetization. Warning dishonest people of strict action, he said that honest people will be benefitted.

Here are some important announcements Narendra Modi made in his address.

The government will bear 60 days’ interest on select farm loans. In 2017, the government is bringing new housing schemes. a) On home loans of up to Rs 9 lakh, for poor and middle class people will get 4% exemption on interest; b) on loans of up to Rs 12 lakh, the exemption will be 3% Rs 6,000 assistance for pregnant women.

4 Thirty million kisaan credit cards will be converted into RuPay cards, said the PM.

5 33% more homes would be build in rural areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The credit guarantee of MSME will be increased to Rs 2 crore from Rs 1 crore. The government will guarantee loans up to Rs 2 crore for small traders. For senior citizens, 8% interest on deposits of up to Rs 7.5 lakh for 10 years.

