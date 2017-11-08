Modi appeals to youth of Gujarat against divisive forces

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat BJP has started an intensive six day door to door campaign in election bound Gujarat with a signed letter of appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The letter is being distributed to all with the development message. However, much of the content focuses on youth of 22-25 which has grown up in BJP rule and has knowledge of earlier Congress rule only through the memories of others.

The letter also focuses that at present both state and centre have development oriented BJP government which is good for the development of the state. During the six day mahasampark abhiyan launched by BJP president alongwith several prominent central and state leaders the party plans to cover over 50,000 polling booth.

In the letter, Modi talks about how the youth “cannot even imagine what Gujarat was in the past”. “Only, and only for political self interest, our Gujarat has been torn apart on caste and communal lines…. Certain power-hungry people have again got into this selfish (divisive) game,” he said.

“By our good fortune, the entire country has elected a development-oriented government (at the Centre). For the first time, at both places (Centre and Gujarat), there are development-oriented governments. These are opportunities for us to develop in more areas with greater speed than before. The intelligent Gujarati will never let an opportunity like this go out of his hand.”

Modi said a young person of 22-25 years cannot even imagine what Gujarat was in the past when casteism and communalism “destroyed” it. “Now, some power-hungry elements are playing the same dirty game. Now, it is our collective responsibility to save Gujarat from the evils of casteism, communalism and dynastic politics,” the message read

Modi also slammed the Congress-led UPA governments, accusing them of having stalled the Narmada project. The prime minister said though the Congress-led central governments were not favourable to Gujarat, the state continued its journey of development. He reminded the people how his government got completed the Sardar Sarovar dam project quickly.

“This election has put before Gujarat an opportunity to give a leadership for development by public participation. This election is a festival where once again we have to give our sacred votes to make vikas victorious. Give BJP another opportunity to serve you, not casteism, let us celebrate development not communalism, let us strengthen Gujarat with development, not dynasty, let us bring social justice in Gujarat with development”

