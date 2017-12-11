Modi deceived us on OROP : War veterans

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

A group of war veterans today accused the Narendra Modi government of “betraying” their trust over the issue of the One Rank One Pension (OROP). The Prime Minister has two faces. Media projects him as a leader who loved his nation and offers sweets to army me but it is not his real face, they said.

At a press conference at the state Congress headquarters here, Major General (retd) Satbir Singh, chairman of the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement and few colleagues claimed their movement was “apolitical” and they had requested the opposition party to raise their grievances in Parliament and also before the public.

We are on agitation for last 900 days. But no one listens. Instead we are attacked and humiliated. The Modi government “insulted” ex-servicemen and their widows by arresting them and suppressing their protest using police, he alleged. “What Modi government has given us is not OROP. We have come here to share our sufferings, our pain with you. This government has deceived us. Those who do not fulfil their words they are not good for the country, they said.

It has become a hallmark of the Modi government to suppress opposition voice. We would like to ask the BJP government at the Centre as to why it did not accept OROP in the form it was accepted by the then UPA government on February 17, 2014?” he asked.

“The Modi government denied benefits of OROP to 40 per cent of the armed forces personnel and those who retired early, according to a notification issued on November 7, 2015,” the retired officer said.

“Why is injustice being meted out to the children of martyrs by limiting their education expenses at Rs 10,000 per month?” Singh asked. He was referring to a Centre’s notification dated September 13, 2017, capping education expenses for the kids of martyrs or those disabled in action at Rs 10,000 a month.

