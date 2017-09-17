Modi dedicates Narmada Dam to nation

Gujarat Global News Network

Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought life to the lifeline of Gujarat as he dedicated to the nation Narmada Dam on his birthday Sunday. The dedication stirred controversy as Congress claimed that Modi was trying to make political gains out of a project conceptualized and started by Congress in 1961.

“I do not wish to politicise the issue, it is not the time to talk about politics. But there were several elements all across the globe that said that the project was anti-environment. The World Bank denied funding for it, but I want to thank the multitude in Gujarat who donated money, and the religious institutions that opened their donation boxes for this dam,”He said.

“I always think big and work for big projects only. I never think of a small task. Sardar Sarovar Dam is a tribute to the arid western India. An old farmer will now get water for his farms. No girl in villages will have to trudge through a distance of six to eight kilometres with pots on their heads for water,” said Modi at the dam site in Kevadia colony.

He said that with the project’s completion, Gujarat would see a green revolution as farmers in the parched northern and Saurashtra regions would have their lands irrigated.

The dam is 138.68 metres high. This is the height that was originally sanctioned by a tribunal during the tenure of Chimanbhai Patel as Gujarat chief minister. Since then, disputes had led to the height being restricted and increased in phases, until permission to raise it to its maximum height was granted by the Narmada Control Authority in 2014.

Later, the Prime Minister visited the construction site of the Statue of Unity, an iconic structure dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at Sadhu Bet, a short distance from the Sardar Sarovar Dam. He was given an overview of the progress of work at the site.

At a large public meeting in Dabhoi, the Prime Minister unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone of the National Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Museum. The occasion also marked the closing ceremony of the Narmada Mahotsav, which generated awareness about the River Narmada, in various districts of Gujarat.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the huge gathering shows the respect that people have for Maa Narmada. On the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, he said that he salutes all those who are working to build the nation. Let us leave no stone unturned to build a New India by 2022, the Prime Minister exhorted.

The Prime Minister recalled Sardar Patel’s vision of the dam. He said that both Sardar Patel and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar gave a lot of emphasis to irrigation and waterways.

The Prime Minister said lack of water resources has been a major impediment to development. He recalled visiting the border areas in the past, when BSF jawans did not have enough water. We brought Narmada waters to the border areas for the jawans, he said.

The saints and seers of Gujarat have played a very big role in the making of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, he said. The waters of the River Narmada will help citizens and transform lives, he added.

The Prime Minister said that in the western part of the country, there is water shortage, and in the eastern part, there is power and gas shortage. He said the Government is working to overcome these shortages, so that India scales new heights of development.

The Prime Minister said the Statue of Unity would be a fitting tribute to Sardar Patel, and would draw tourists from all over. He recalled freedom fighters from tribal communities, who fought against colonialism.

