Modi favoured four companies by purchasing electricity of Rs 63,000 crore

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

During his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi favoured four companies by purchasing electricity at exorbitant price. The crony capitalism continues and in the last three years Gujarat government paid Rs 26,195 crore to these companies. These sensational facts and figures, gathered through RTIs, were released to media by Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Demolishing the myth of Gujarat a power surplus state, he said that while Gujarat government’s own power units worked at a low 33 per cent power production, the government bought electricity at a very high rate from four companies, Adani, Essar, Tata and China Light Power. He said what is shocking is the fact that while NTPC had a price in the Rs2.50-Rs 3.00 range, electricity from these companies cost exchequer Rs 24 per unit. As a result in 2002-14 period Gujarat purchased electricity of Rs 62,549 crore.

Talking about the last three years he said that government purchased electricity of Rs 10,896 crore from Adani, Rs 4842 crore from ESSAR, Rs 8,491 crore from TaTa and Rs 1966 crore from China Light Power.

He said that during these three years the production from Gujarat’s plant was 33percent, 35 per cent and 38 per cent. Before BJP rule in three years from 1991-92 to 1993-94 it was double. It was 57 percent, 61.6 percent and 60.04 per cent. He said that Congress would go for competitive bidding to get best price. He said that the price of NTPC electricity in the four year period from 2012-13 to 2015-16 was Rs 2.63, Rs 3.17, Rs 3.13 and Rs 2.88 respectively. The rate of China Light Power for this period was Rs 8.15 , Rs 24.67, Rs 23.63 and Rs 7.83 respectively.

Referring to interest free loan to TATA for the Nano project, he said that Tata was a rich man who was given loan of huge amount of Rs 33,000 crore while poor and middle class people are made to go to banks for 18 percent interest laon.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle