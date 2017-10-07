Modi fights for “vikas”

Gujarat Global News Network, Chotila

Obviously stung by vikas meme unleashed in social media against ruling BJP, Prime Minister NArendra Modi hit back and asked public whether they wanted vikas or not.

Speaking at a public rally after laying the foundation of the Rajkot international airport at Chotila in Surendranagar, Modi asked whether they had dreamt they would get an airport.

“Should we call it vikas if an airport is constructed here? Is vikas necessary? Will it change your future?” he asked the crowd in Gujarati. Then, shifting to Hindi, the PM further said, “Ask a poor person if he or she wants a house? It is not possible without vikas.”

Alluding to the Congress, he said there was vikas earlier too, but of a different kind. “A neta would ask for votes, saying that he installed a hand pump in a village or street. Installing a hand pump was the definition of vikas. Today there is a government that provides Narmada water through pipelines all across the state,” Modi said.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was a bit more direct in his attack on the Congress and praise of the PM. Claiming that development and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are synonyms, he said that people will not pardon those who are poking fun at ‘vikas’.

“For them, vikas is ‘mazaak’ (fun), but it is ‘mijaaz’ (matter of prestige) for us,” he said. Quite clearly, Rupani was referring to the onslaught of “Vikas Gone Crazy” memes on social media that have rattled the BJP leadership over the past one month or so.

